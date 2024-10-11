Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target at $271.69

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $243.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.