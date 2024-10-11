Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 2,533.33

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,533.33 ($33.15).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.32) per share, for a total transaction of £30,121 ($39,420.23). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPG opened at GBX 2,429 ($31.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,275.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,961.50 ($25.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,485 ($32.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,397.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,280.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

