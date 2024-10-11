Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $55.00

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

OMF opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. OneMain has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

