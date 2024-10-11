Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 113,533 LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 66.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LPL opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LG Display

About LG Display

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.