Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after buying an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 457,424 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BDN stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $971.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.