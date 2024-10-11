Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,346 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of W. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $13,690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $9,000,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 636,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $54.29 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 3.42.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,794.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,168. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

