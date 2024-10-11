Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 40,800 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SmartRent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 386,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,254,000 after purchasing an additional 386,845 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in SmartRent by 26.1% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,995,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 826,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.47.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Martell bought 75,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,500. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Martell bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,500. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Robyn Young purchased 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.10. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,918.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

