Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 80,491 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Orla Mining worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 92.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth $893,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Orla Mining by 7.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 293,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining by 20.7% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 301,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

