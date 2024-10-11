Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,872,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

