Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey purchased 2,588 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,166.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.53%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

