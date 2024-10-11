Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $479,000 Position in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of FinWise Bancorp worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $15.75 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.