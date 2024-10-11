Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 41.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in European Wax Center by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWCZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.