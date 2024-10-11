Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Franklin Financial Services worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

FRAF opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.32. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,907.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,402 shares of company stock valued at $42,898 over the last three months. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

