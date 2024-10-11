Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of Pixelworks worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $84,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 504,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

