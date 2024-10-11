Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in a.k.a. Brands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AKA opened at $22.28 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

