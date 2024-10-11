B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.79% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

