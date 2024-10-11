Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZLA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $548.89 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.97. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

