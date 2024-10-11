Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of ECB Bancorp worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

ECBK stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ECB Bancorp Profile

In other news, CFO Brandon Lavertu purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,650. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

