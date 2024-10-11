High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 426.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

