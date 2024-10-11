Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,080,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after buying an additional 257,281 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,070,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

