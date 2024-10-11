Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $290,514,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 154,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.