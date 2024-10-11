Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.93.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $956.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $962.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $893.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $828.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

