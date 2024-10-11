Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.13.

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $203.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

