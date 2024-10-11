Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

AUUDW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Auddia has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

