iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.43 and last traded at $83.43. Approximately 75 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.
iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89.
About iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.
Further Reading
