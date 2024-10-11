Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 124,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 219,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.60.
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
