Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Stock Price Down 16.8% – Here’s What Happened

Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) was down 16.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.91 and last traded at C$11.91. Approximately 7,174 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.32.

Alior Bank Trading Down 16.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.38.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank SA provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds.

