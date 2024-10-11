Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$53.27 and last traded at C$53.24. Approximately 119,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 27,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.08.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.43.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3812 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

