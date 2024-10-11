BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.