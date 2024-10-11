TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.89. 662 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.