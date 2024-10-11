Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.72. 35,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 35,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

