Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 118,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 287,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.
Pernod Ricard Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.
