Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCL) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 317.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,653 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

