KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
About KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF
The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.
