Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.72. 6,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 3,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.
Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.
About Grayscale Future of Finance ETF
The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Future of Finance ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Future of Finance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.