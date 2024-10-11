PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. 760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of PowerUp Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.