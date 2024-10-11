Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.00. 12,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 27,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 15,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,617.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,492,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,403,475. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 33,668 shares of company stock valued at $416,764 over the last 90 days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pono Capital Two as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

