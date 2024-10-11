CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 333,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 634,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
