CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 333,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 634,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 35.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

