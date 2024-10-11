Global Blockchain Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBBK) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 3,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blockchain Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Free Report) by 2,887.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,378 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 4.88% of Global Blockchain Acquisition worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

