Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.92. 5,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

