U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 3,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
