BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 21.84 and last traded at 21.94. Approximately 55,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 63,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.02.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.37.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

