SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.76. 6,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 3,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHL Telemedicine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,219,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000. SHL Telemedicine makes up 1.2% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 15.12% of SHL Telemedicine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

SHL Telemedicine Company Profile

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

