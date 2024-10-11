CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 437.80 ($5.73) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.73). 27,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.76).

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The firm has a market cap of £313.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,305.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 450.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.17.

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.01 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. CT Private Equity Trust’s payout ratio is 14,736.84%.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

