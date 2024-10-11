Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 10.40 and last traded at 10.42. Approximately 17,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.44.
Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.91.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What are earnings reports?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.