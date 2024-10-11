Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 10.40 and last traded at 10.42. Approximately 17,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.44.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.91.

