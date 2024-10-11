Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Expands By 2,190.0%

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 2,190.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMZZ opened at $25.99 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million, a PE ratio of -427.54 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 20.68% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

