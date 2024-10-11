Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Drops By 83.0%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,888,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

