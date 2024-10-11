Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 818,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Free Report ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTO

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.