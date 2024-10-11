Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 523,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Apollomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLM. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Apollomics by 2,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 670,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 645,992 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Apollomics by 247.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,259,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896,316 shares in the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.