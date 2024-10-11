Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARBEW opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

